The future of subscription-based TV & TV-as-a-service model in India

India's home entertainment landscape is undergoing a seismic shift, driven by CTV growth, OTT fragmentation and evolving consumer preferences. As someone deeply involved in content acquisition, commercial, procurement, and media-tech roles, I've been fortunate to experience firsthand (especially with my last stint at Dor TV) how TV-as-a-service model (TaaS) addresses key pain points.

Dor was India's pioneering subscription-based TV offering, launched in late 2024 as a hardware+content bundle. It combined 4K QLED TVs, starting from a 43-inch model, with DorOS, an indigenously developed OS (with the fab team at Sensara Technologies) that aggregated over 24+ OTT apps, 300+ live channels, gaming & news under a monthly fee.

Instead of buying a TV outright and paying separate subscriptions, users paid an upfront activation fee, followed by a monthly plan with features like a 2-year warranty, a solar-powered remote, and AI-driven personalisation.

Why this model is poised to disrupt the market

1) Tackle OTT fragmentation and subscription fatigue

Indian viewers juggle ~5 apps on average, spending 30–40 minutes searching for content daily. DorOS used AI-powered hyper-personalisation and a unified interface to cut search time to under a few minutes, boosting engagement & retention.

This aggregation reduced the need for multiple subscriptions (which often exceed Rs 1,800/month standalone), offering better value in our price-sensitive market.

2) Explosive CTV growth in India

CTV households are booming, from ~50M in 2024 to projections of ~100+M by 2029-2030, with ~129M active CTV users in 2025 alone. Affordable smart TVs, broadband expansion, and regional content demand fuel this growth.

While traditional cable/DTH is declining, CTV is becoming the primary screen for immersive viewing, including long-form content and live sports. Models like Dor democratise access, especially in Tier 2/3 cities, where upfront TV costs deter adoption..

3) Affordability and consumer-centric innovation

The TaaS model lowers barriers – no high upfront cost, bundled content, regular software updates, and features such as voice assistants and parental control. It's akin to smartphone bundling but for home entertainment. Users value seamless integration.

Potential challenges and future outlook

1) Adoption hurdles

Convincing consumers to shift from owned hardware to subscription-based requires trust; hence, warranty & support play a huge role.

2) Competition

Global players and aggregators will respond, but a first-mover advantage in true TaaS will position it strongly.

3) Long-term impact

As CTV overtakes mobile for premium viewing, TaaS could become mainstream, reducing piracy and boosting legitimate consumption.

In 2026 and beyond, subscription-based TV isn't just a trend; it's the future of accessible, unified entertainment in India. It solves real problems – cost, fragmentation and discovery. If you're in media-tech, this is the space to watch for and contribute to.

(Sanjay Rozario is a commercial head and procurement leader with 21+ years scaling TV, OTT, CTV, and media-tech ventures, specialising in partnerships, cost optimisation, and growth strategy.)