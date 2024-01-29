The grand Indian D2C sale

However, a word of caution must be raised and said about brands that go into sale and realise that while their value share went up so did discount and hence net profit didn’t see any upswing- SALE makes sense if it helps the bottom line too not just the top line. And if Sale is a topline enabler then on BAU it should be the bottom line, ensure you have weightage for products sold at full price vs discounted price to ensure the economics works!!