The new brand playbook for the screenshot economy

A few years ago, Cristiano Ronaldo moved two Coca-cola bottles away from the camera.

No drama. No speech

Just a tiny gesture, and he uttered one word: “Water.”

And the world reacted. The Coke stock price crashed...

Fast forward to Davos 2026 — Emmanuel Macron walks in wearing aviator sunglasses… indoors.

Result?

The eyewear stock reportedly jumped ~28% in a day because the internet decided he looked like Top Gun: President Edition.

Two moments. Two tables. Two products.

One brand got a mini heart attack. Another got a mini rocket. Because brands don’t just compete on product or features anymore.

They compete on signals...and cultural vibes.

In a screenshot economy

- a bottle becomes a headline

- a look becomes a campaign

- a gesture becomes a press release

You can’t control perception, agreed.

And yes — this could happen to any brand, any day.

But you can build resilience – through trust, consistency, and a brand strong enough to survive the internet’s mood swings.

Welcome to the new world — where a gesture serves as communication and the vibe represents value.



(Sundar Kondur is the Chief Revenue Officer at The Hindu Group, leading advertising, brand, and marketing. With 30+ years in media, he drives growth, builds teams, and coaches leaders in strategy and communication.)