The new brand playbook for the screenshot economy

A few years ago, Cristiano Ronaldo moved two Coca-cola bottles away from the camera.
No drama. No speech
Just a tiny gesture, and he uttered one word: “Water.”
And the world reacted. The Coke stock price crashed...
Fast forward to Davos 2026 — Emmanuel Macron walks in wearing aviator sunglasses… indoors.
Result?
The eyewear stock reportedly jumped ~28% in a day because the internet decided he looked like Top Gun: President Edition.
Two moments. Two tables. Two products.
One brand got a mini heart attack. Another got a mini rocket. Because brands don’t just compete on product or features anymore.
They compete on signals...and cultural vibes.
In a screenshot economy
- a bottle becomes a headline
- a look becomes a campaign
- a gesture becomes a press release
You can’t control perception, agreed.
And yes — this could happen to any brand, any day.
But you can build resilience – through trust, consistency, and a brand strong enough to survive the internet’s mood swings.
Welcome to the new world — where a gesture serves as communication and the vibe represents value.
(Sundar Kondur is the Chief Revenue Officer at The Hindu Group, leading advertising, brand, and marketing. With 30+ years in media, he drives growth, builds teams, and coaches leaders in strategy and communication.)