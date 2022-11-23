Top MarTech trends every brand needs to know

Brands that understand and respond to the needs of their customers, as individuals, and offer them something unique at the right time and place, have been winning this year. For example, when you arrive in a new city, you might receive a notification with recommendations for restaurants or hotels from Booking.com or Tripadvisor. Another example is how Clorox brands sense and respond to key signals, like someone looking at flu trends in a city receiving prevention tips from the company.