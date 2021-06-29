Turning down the volume

The manner in which cricket is being marketed in our country is an interesting such case in point. Every single event is being projected like a crusade to cross some kind of ‘final frontier’. There is either revenge on the mind of the Indian cricket team, or the challenge of living up to the worth of their mother's milk (I know, that sounds much better in Hindi). There is simply no downtime for the viewer. All this, expects him to be sitting on the edge of his seat, all the time, all through the year. While that is a tempting thought, there is also the business of life, which has to be got on with.