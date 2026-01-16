When authenticity becomes the strongest ingredient in marketing

Consumers today are tired of polished ads and hollow health claims. For years, FMCG brands have leaned on the word “healthy” as a marketing hook for fitness, glow, and wellness, but without clarity on what it truly means. Now, customers are calling out that disconnect. They’re seeking transparency over taglines and authenticity over perfection.

Today’s consumers, armed with information and weary of jargon, are rewriting those rules. They no longer want to be sold a narrative; they want to see, feel, and believe the story behind their food. What’s unfolding now is a quiet revolution in food marketing, one that values honesty over hype and sincerity over polish.

The erosion of blind trust

The pandemic accelerated a broader consciousness about what goes into our food and, more importantly, what goes behind it. Nutritional labels, sourcing details, and processing methods are now under public scrutiny. A phrase like “all-natural” or “organic” can no longer exist in a vacuum; it must be backed by credibility.

As consumers began decoding ingredients and questioning brand claims, the illusion of perfection began to crumble.

The idea that food must always look picture-perfect or be endorsed by a celebrity chef feels increasingly hollow in an era of transparency. The shift is cultural as much as commercial: people are no longer just buyers; they are participants in how food brands define trust.

The end of the ‘health halo’

Health claims used to be a convenient differentiator. Today, they can backfire. When every product claims to be the healthiest, the word loses its power. Instead, consumers then respond to specificity, for example, why a product is nutritious, how it’s produced, and what makes it different beyond labels.

Food brands that invite audiences into their process, whether through behind-the-scenes content, open sourcing, or transparent storytelling, build not just awareness but advocacy. What once lived in the fine print of packaging is now central to brand narrative.

This global appetite for authenticity is also reshaping how food is packaged and presented. In Japan, for instance, the visuals on packs are expected to mirror the product’s real size and appearance, reflecting a culture where precision and trust go hand in hand.

Consumers there rely on factual, tightly regulated labelling rather than stylised imagery. A similar shift is visible in India, where label literacy is on the rise. A 2024 study found that nearly three in four Indians now read ingredient lists and nutritional values before buying snacks.

With the government bodies tightening norms around words like “natural” and “100%”, marketing today is no longer just about the aesthetic of food; it’s also about accountability.

The role of technology and the ‘unfiltered’ aesthetic

Social media has played a defining role in this shift. Platforms like Instagram and YouTube once elevated the hyper-styled visual. Now, they reward what feels like unedited, user-generated content, kitchen bloopers, and candid moments of discovery.

Audiences have grown sceptical of ads that look too perfect to be true. They gravitate toward stories that carry a pulse of imperfection. This democratisation of content has blurred the line between “brand” and “community”. When real consumers tell your story, the brand voice no longer feels manufactured.

The modern metric of success is no longer how aspirational a campaign looks but how authentic it feels.

What the future of food marketing looks like

The next phase of food advertising will be less about persuasion and more about participation. Transparency will take many forms, from traceable sourcing to verifiable nutrition.

Brands will need to balance emotional storytelling with scientific clarity, which means crafting narratives that are as informed as they are inspiring. Food marketing today isn’t about chasing a dream anymore. It’s about something simpler and more real: the belief that food is meant to nourish us, bring us closer, and show we care.

(Akshali Shah is the Executive Director at Parag Milk Foods, with a proven track record in the food and beverages industry. She specialises in Brand Management, Strategic Planning, Business Development, Marketing Strategy, and Business Strategy, driving growth and innovation in the sector.)