Where did the advertising industry go wrong?

And, a lot of teamwork. The client had an interesting brief. Someone in the agency said something in the conference room and some planner was bouncing off something in the corridor. Four people sat, jammed and rejected everything that they had. Two of them came up with an idea during the smoke break. Someone texted a cool headline in the group. Three people created a deadly look. Two people sat and wrote the films overnight. And then, came in a filmmaker, whose treatment took it to the next level, along with the music director, who came up with a world-beating track that blew everyone’s mind!