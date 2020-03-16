Winners and Losers: Stay-at-home vs Step-out-of-home economies

#Food delivery: The restaurant business is split between banquets, in-dining and home delivery. According to NRAI, the home delivery segment is the least affected. So, while restaurants are hurting, businesses like #Swiggy and #Zomato are not. The two between them have about 50 million regular customers, but daily orders are stuck at between 3.2-3.4 million. Maybe the virus scare will help take sales to the next level?