BMW Group India, with profound sorrow, announces the demise of Mr. Mihir Dayal (40), Director – Sales on 7 April 2020. Mihir was in a fierce combat with cancer for the last few weeks. Our prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult period. Mihir's contribution to BMW Group India has been invaluable. He will always be remembered as a remarkable, inspiring and compassionate human being. Mihir is survived by his wife and their two children.