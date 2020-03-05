OPPO hosts India’s biggest drone fly light show

OPPO, a leading global smart device brand, created history with an aerial spectacle of 250 drones showcased at India’s biggest drone light show in Mumbai yesterday. The first-of-its-kind marketing innovation by a smartphone brand lit up the Marine Drive skyline with a sensational light show wowing the crowds of many hundreds gathered at Islamic Gymkhana, Mumbai.
OPPO has been at the forefront of creating unforgettable experiences for consumers to build stronger connections. In line with its relentless pursuit of the synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology, OPPO conceptualized this unique experience and also exhibited glimpses of OPPO Reno3 Pro which comes equipped with world’s first 44MP Dual Punch-hole Camera. The 10-minute show revealed stunning formations, with each drone light serving as a pixel to light up and paint the night sky.
Sumit Walia, vice president – product & marketing, OPPO India said “At OPPO, we believe that experiences build stronger connections and therefore we leave no stones unturned to provide memorable experiences to our consumers with our products, services and initiatives. With the biggest drone light show, we are extremely excited to bring this first-of-its-kind experience for our consumers. This is yet another demonstration of OPPO’s endeavor to push the boundaries not only in terms of Innovation but also its marketing initiatives. We hope that our consumers will be delighted by the drone light show illuminating the beautiful skyline of Aamchi Mumbai.”
The swarm of drones lit up the sky to form a breathtaking display of the Indian National Flag to begin with. The show was then followed with formations showcasing the Dual Punch-hole Camera set up of OPPO Reno3 Pro bringing the aesthetics of technology in the night sky. OPPO also became India’s first smartphone brand to leverage the futuristic drone technology to reach consumers in brand new and innovative way by painting the night sky with various colorful formations.
OPPO Reno3 Pro marked its global debut in India yesterday. This latest addition to Reno series has been designed to elevate smartphone photography experience. It boasts of world’s first 44MP+2MP Dual Punch-hole Camera, in addition to 64MP rear camera that can capture superior ultra-wide shots, Ultra Clear 108MP Images and an unmatched 20x Digital Zoom. Equipped with Ultra Dark Mode that can deliver bright and clear pictures, allows users to catch the beauty in the dark that even human eyes could not see! Priced at 29,990 for 8+128GB and 32,990 for 8+256GB, OPPO Reno3 Pro will be available in 3 stunning colors, Sky White, Midnight Black and Auroral Blue. It will go on sale from 6th March, 2020 on Amazon, Flipkart and offline retail stores.