OPPO hosts India’s biggest drone fly light show

OPPO Reno3 Pro marked its global debut in India yesterday. This latest addition to Reno series has been designed to elevate smartphone photography experience. It boasts of world’s first 44MP+2MP Dual Punch-hole Camera, in addition to 64MP rear camera that can capture superior ultra-wide shots, Ultra Clear 108MP Images and an unmatched 20x Digital Zoom. Equipped with Ultra Dark Mode that can deliver bright and clear pictures, allows users to catch the beauty in the dark that even human eyes could not see! Priced at 29,990 for 8+128GB and 32,990 for 8+256GB, OPPO Reno3 Pro will be available in 3 stunning colors, Sky White, Midnight Black and Auroral Blue. It will go on sale from 6th March, 2020 on Amazon, Flipkart and offline retail stores.