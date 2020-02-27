Pizza Hut India announces pizzas for everyone born on 29th february !

Pizza Hut, one of India’s leading pizza brands, announces free pizzas for everyone born on the 29th of February because after all, that true joy of celebrating birthday only comes once every four years for the ‘Leaplings’. All you have to do is show a government-issued photo ID at any Pizza Hut store in the country and you can pick ANY personal pan-pizza from the wide variety available in the menu. The offer gives a reason to add greater delight to the birthday celebrations on the 29th of Feb. From getting one birthday in four years to getting a complimentary lip-smacking Personal Pan Pizza because of the unique date of birth, Pizza Hut hopes the offer brings a smile to everyone born on this day.