A deep dive into how ASCI’s new guidelines will change the influencer game

Kalyan Kumar, CEO, KlugKlug, on the other hand, shares, “It is impractical of ASCI to ask influencers to validate authenticity/genuineness of a brand or product. It is the role of the government/ASCI/regulators/FSSAI and other approving bodies that allow brands to sell their products. For an influencer to be able to validate the claims of a product is really taking steps towards deterrence, but not solving for it really because the influencer will not be in a position to validate this.”