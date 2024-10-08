Bigg Boss turns to influencers, blurs TV and digital lines

Bigg Boss, now in its 18th season, is more than just a television show; it’s a cultural phenomenon. Known for placing celebrities in a controlled setting, it offers viewers rare glimpses into their "real" personalities, free from scripted drama. Traditionally, the show featured TV stars, providing them the opportunity to escape their typecast roles. In recent years, Bigg Boss has undergone a noticeable shift, increasingly depending on content creators and viral internet personalities to engage with younger audiences.

This transition has led to the emergence of an OTT version of Bigg Boss.

Chandrika Gera, who captured the internet's attention by selling ‘Vada Pav’ on the streets of Delhi, was a remarkable contestant in Bigg Boss’ OTT edition last year. Accompanying her were social media influencers such as Shivani Kumar and Vishal Pandey, whose rise to fame came through platforms like Instagram and YouTube.

The trend persists on the flagship TV version. Last year, the lineup included content creators such YouTuber Anurag Dobhal and gamer Arun Srikanth Mashettey, who have a substantial social media following, alongside traditional television stars.

The upcoming TV adaptation will feature digital personalities such as contentious weightlifter and social media influencer Rajat Dalal, alongside Hema Sharma, a viral content creator known for her dance videos. They will share the screen with renowned television actors such as Vivian Dsena and Shilpa Shirodhkar.

Bigg Boss: A New Marketing Approach with Digital Creators

The reliance on digital creators goes far beyond the contestants. The show’s promotional strategies are rooted in influencer marketing. Robin Kurian, widely known as ‘Romolika’ on Instagram, has garnered significant fame for his humourous parodies of Indian daily soaps and was recently invited to the Bigg Boss 18 house to promote the show. Astuti Anand, another content creator known for her portrayal of Indian mothers, was also involved in the promotions.

This marked a key moment, blending influencer-driven marketing with conventional TV promotions, increasingly blurring the boundaries between television and digital entertainment.

On the changing contestant strategy, Mahesh Shetty, head of network sales at Viacom18, says, "If you compare the contestants from Bigg Boss five years ago to now, the show has become a true meeting point of television and digital worlds. We now feature popular faces in both spaces, integrating their respective fanbases into the mix. TV stars gain more digital recognition, while social media creators become household names."

He adds, “COVID changed user behaviour significantly. With attention spans shortening, we had to speed up the show's pacing. Viewers don’t want to sit through the same storyline for a week anymore. So, we’ve mastered the art of adding surprise elements to keep things engaging. The secret lies in understanding what resonates with both younger and older audiences. Bigg Boss stands out because it appeals to a diverse audience—both a 22-year-old and their 50-year-old parent can watch it together, each rooting for their own favourites. This cross-generational appeal is especially rare for a show running for 18 years.”

The Future of reality TV in a digital-first era?

Younger viewers are increasingly moving away from traditional television in favour of digital content, making this strategy relevant not only for Bigg Boss but also for various other reality shows such as Colors’ ‘Laughter Chef’ that recently showcased viral personalities like ‘Pookie Baba’. For Bigg Boss, this strategy not only maintains its relevance but also paves the way for a future where the distictions between television and digital media become ever more blurred.