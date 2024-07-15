From government awards to A-list weddings: Social media creators' rise to prominence

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Their participation in events like the Ambani wedding & the National Creators Award marks an era where digital creators are celebrated.
Social media content creators are undeniably having their moment in the sun, with their influence extending from government recognition to high-profile events like the Ambani wedding. This burgeoning trend highlights the evolving power and reach of digital influencers in contemporary society.
In february, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the initiation of the ‘National Creators Award’ during his Mann Ki Baat address, underscoring the government’s acknowledgment of the growing impact of digital artists and influencers on India’s digital economy. This award aims to honour the talent and creativity of social media influencers, further legitimising their role in shaping public opinion and culture.
In a more glamorous display of their rising prominence, influencers were also invited to the high-profile wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The event, which concluded on July 14, saw a significant presence of both Indian and international content creators, including notable names like Ahsaas Channa, Ankush Bahuguna, Dhruv Shah and Shyam Sharma, Dolly Singh, Komal Pandey and her boyfriend Siddharth Batra, Kusha Kapila, Parul Gulati, Ranveer Allahbadia, and international personalities like Chris Appleton, Julia Hackman Chafé, and Mario Dedivanovic.
However, not all influencers welcomed the invitation. Aaliyah Kashyap, daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and a popular social media influencer, publicly criticised the Ambanis' PR strategy.
On her Reddit broadcast channel, Gup Shup With Kashyap, she called the wedding a "circus" and expressed disdain for what she perceived as a publicity stunt to promote the event online. “I was invited to some events because apparently they're doing PR... but I said no because I would like to believe I have a little more self-respect than to sell myself out for someone's wedding,” Aaliyah commented.
While some influencers, like Aaliyah Kashyap, have criticised the invitation as a PR stunt, others see it as an opportunity to be part of a grand celebration and promote various brands, stylists, and designers.
Let's take a look at some influencers and what they wore to the wedding of the century:
The inclusion of influencers at such events underscores their growing importance in modern marketing strategies, where their ability to engage and influence large audiences is highly valued.
This trend has not been without controversy. The presence of these creators at the Ambani wedding sparked debates on social media platforms about the ethical implications of such publicity strategies. Critics argue that this blurs the lines between genuine celebration and commercial promotion, raising questions about authenticity and the integrity of influencer marketing.
However, the controversy has had an unintended consequence: it has brought even more attention to these influencers. Negative publicity often generates as much interest as positive coverage, drawing increased eyeballs to the profiles and activities of social media creators.
Despite the mixed reactions, it is clear that social media influencers are becoming integral to both public and private spheres, marking a new era where digital content creators are celebrated alongside traditional celebrities and dignitaries.