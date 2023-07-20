Influencers create 'Bawaal' on social media to promote upcoming Prime Video film

Starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, the film’s first review post-July 18 screening, was quite positive.
‘Bawaal’, an upcoming romantic drama, has caught everyone’s attention with its teaser and trailer. Initially scheduled for a theatrical release, the film will now be released on Amazon Prime Video tomorrow, July 21. The film was shot in multiple countries from April to August 2022.
Starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, the film’s first review after a screening on July 18, was quite positive. The review was shared by actor Arjun Kapoor on his Instagram Stories. He said that he ‘thoroughly enjoyed’ ‘Bawaal’ and went on to say that both the actors have delivered ‘career best performances’.
Dhawan and Kapoor have been creating quite a buzz on social media lately. The film is being promoted with the help of influencer marketing.
Here’s a look at how some content creators have tried to create ‘Bawaal’ on social media in order to promote the film:
Dharna Durga (@dharnaaaaa)
Durga is a popular Instagram influencer known for her funny and authentic content.
She has collaborated with Dhawan and Kapoor to promote the film on Instagram.
In a video, Durga is seen teaching Dhawan some funny dance moves. Later, the duo is joined by Kapoor. The trio are dancing to one of the film’s songs, ‘Dilon Ki Doriyan’.
Dhawan captioned the post as ‘Chik chik zig zig’ on her Instagram handle.
Nayandeep Rakshit (@nayandeeprakshit)
Rakshit, a famous film journalist, posted a video dancing to the song ‘Dilon Ki Doriyan’. He captioned the post that has received 3,350-plus likes on Instagram, as ‘Mahaul banake... Bawaal karne aa gaye hum’.
just_neel_things (Neel)
A digital creator, Neel collaborated with the co-stars to create a relatable short film. In the film, he tries to create a misunderstanding between the co-stars. The video’s caption is, ‘Kya matlab maine kuch makeup kiya hi nahi sirf bawaal kiya’.
In the film, Neel is seen gossiping with the co-stars, with the ‘Komolika’ tune playing in the background.
rj.mahvash
Mahvash is a radio jockey who works for Radio Mirchi 98.3 FM in Delhi. She is known for her pranks, funny videos, etc.
She posted a video of the co-stars, where she is asking questions like ‘Pyaar mein sabze bawaal chiz kya hoti hai?’, and ‘If bawaal is a person from the film industry, who will he be?’
The caption posted by her reads, ‘3 Bawaal log ek jagah nai beithne chaiye te’.
The film’s screening was attended by many Bollywood stars, including David Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nora Fatehi, Boney Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Karan Johar, among others.
The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Earthsky Pictures.