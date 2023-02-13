Khushi Govil and Rahul Khanna collaborate to launch influencer management venture Click

Talking about the new venture, Khushi Govil, co-founder at Click, said, “We not only click on something because you like it or are intrigued by it but also click photos or click on that record button to shoot a video — integral aspects of all social media platforms intrinsic to the digital media space. And, of course, when managing talent, the most crucial element is to click with each other. It is the first step of management and setting trust. And Click, in essence, is a reflection of this.”

She further added, “I have been a digital native with close to 8 years of experience working in the field, where I have channelled all my passion. Moreover, as someone who loves meeting new people and believes in the power of human connection, I think there is nothing better for me than working in this sphere. At the same time, being authentic to talents is absolutely important to me when representing them in achieving their goals. And that’s why we click. I am happy that I share this vision with Rahul and Tarsame, and I am excited about this venture with them!”

The agency will offer end-to-end services to both client facets - the talents as well as brands. For its talents, Click offers full-stack brand deal services while carving out each plan with them, keeping in mind their short-term and long-term goals and ensuring that their visions align, eventually working towards achieving them. Likewise, on the brand side, the agency aims to pitch creators who are the right fit for the brands, delivering and executing from start to finish - shooting content, editing it and taking it live via its talents.

Click’s multifaceted roster of talents spans diverse creative circuits and art forms like fashion and lifestyle, motivational comedy, music, stand-up comedy and mimicry. They include Rohit Zinjurke (reactionboi), Indian pop icon Dhvani Bhanushali, reality TV star Anushka Mitra, Stage S2 winner Sharvi Yadav, Karishma Govil aka Soul Kari, Sahdev Dirdo (@viralboy_sahdev) of Bachpan Ka Pyaar fame, Indian Idol S3 finalist Charu Semwal, and India’s Got Talent finalist Jayvijay Sachan, amongst others. Meanwhile, Click has also worked with several remarkable brands such as Netflix, Meta and Maruti, Amazon Mini, Jio Cinema - FIFA, YouTube Shorts, Kazo, Viacom18, Heineken, Zomato, Dream 11, ŠKODA, Nykaa, and many more.