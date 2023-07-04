McDonald's ropes in 'Baa' of MasterChef India fame to highlight it's 'Jain Menu'

The campaign highlights the fast-food chain's Jain menu and it's preparation.
McDonald's India has roped in 'GujjuBen' aka 'Baa' of MasterChef India fame to promote it's Jain friendly menu. The Jain friendly menu is a part of the brand's larger brand purpose, 'EatQual' that focuses on creating equality when it comes to food.
The brand that had introduced the menu earlier this year, has roped in 'Baa' to promote the same.
The campaign showcases 'Baa' preparing some burgers along with Swarup Solgaonkar, McDonald's India-corporate chef. The campaign highlights the preparation of the restaurant's Jain menu. For the uninitated, 'Baa' was a contestant on MasterChef India Season 7 and had impressed the masses with her recepies.
'Baa' also runs a successful YouTube cooking channel that has picked up ever since she made an appearance on the cooking show.
Prior to this, the brand had launched two restaurants with 100% Vegetarian menu with no onion and no garlic. These outlets were located at new track- Tarakote Marg and Ardhkuwari, Jammu- both for pilgrims visiting the holy shrine of Vaishno Devi.