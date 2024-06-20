Regional content, global expansion, and offbeat influencers: Qyuki Digital Media’s next big steps

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Juhi Mehta, COO, anticipates influencer marketing vertical rise with live streaming, videos, shoppable content, virtual influencers, and more.
People say ‘content is king’, and this is especially relevant in the influencer marketing landscape. According to Juhi Mehta, COO of Qyuki Digital Media, an Indian creator-focussed new media company, the organisation is supported by three pillars: creator, content, and commerce.
The agency, founded by filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, music composer A R Rahman, and Samir Bangara in 2010, has partnered with brands such as Google, PepsiCo, Mercedes, Coca-Cola, Flipkart, Parle, OLX, Maruti Suzuki, Reebok, Diageo, and Airtel.
Mehta reminisces about Qyuki Digital Media’s journey and how the team initially started as a content creator network. Their vision was to revolutionise the digital landscape by blending creativity with technology. She highlights that creators are core to everything the organisation does.
“We identify creators and guide them on their content journey because the richer the content, the faster the growth. Once we reach a particular size, we try to find ways to monetise that opportunity,” says Mehta.
Qyuki Digital Media has crafted intellectual property (IP) solutions tailored for brands such as Maruti Suzuki NEXA (NEXA Music – Season 1 and 2) and STOK (STOK N CHILL – Laughter Brewery).
The Maruti NEXA IP has completed two seasons, providing a platform for aspiring Indian musicians to create international-quality English music, spearheaded by AR Rahman and guided by international songwriter Micky McCleary.
The ability to plan, design, and execute these customised solutions for each partner is how Qyuki differs from others when it comes to intellectual properties.
On the other hand, STOK goes beyond conventional comedy platforms by not only featuring established comedic talents but also handpicking emerging comedians.
Mehta shares that the aim for STOK N CHILL was to become the hub for all emerging stand-up talent across the country. In its first year, it launched the IP, scaled in year two, and by year three, it became the destination.
“These IP solutions serve as a gateway for brands to engage with broader audiences. Through creating these IPs, Qyuki provides an unparalleled platform for brands to seamlessly integrate with creativity. The ability to plan, design, and execute these customised solutions for each partner is how Qyuki differs from others when it comes to intellectual properties,” she adds.
A trend gaining significant traction in India is the rise of nano and micro-influencers. They may have smaller fanbases but are more niche compared to big names. Their engagement on social media makes them ideal for brands wanting to connect with specific audiences.
Mehta believes that to remain relevant, creators must form a niche in some genre. These micro and nano influencers are now focussing on niche content and developing expertise in specific domains. One does not have to be a great actor, singer, or dancer, but by developing a niche, they remain relevant.
The challenge is not in forming partnerships with these viral sensations but in keeping them relevant.
She also adds that the era of multi-influencer campaigns has passed. “Four years ago, 90% of our revenue came from Instagram marketing. Today that number is 60% because advertising has shifted from tactical 15-second clips to more sustained longer formats. Advertisers are happier partnering with us on longer formats because their exposure time is better, and the messaging can be better integrated,” she shares.
Along with micro-influencers, the ecosystem is also seeing an emergence of offbeat influencers such as Orry, Jasmeen Kaur, Puneet Superstar, Uorfi Javed, and more, who are famous for their content and comments and often go viral on social media.
Talking about collaborating with such creators and influencers, Mehta says that she and her team are always on the lookout for such talent. If a creator has the potential to provide sensational content, she is more than happy to onboard them. “I will partner with anything that is the need of the hour. The challenge is not in forming partnerships with these viral sensations but in keeping them relevant,” she states.
Mehta asserts that reels and vertical videos will continue to dominate the influencer marketing ecosystem because the appetite for them is insatiable.
Podcast listening has emerged as a growing trend among audio streaming users in India since 2021. A 2023 survey by Statista on podcast listening trends in India revealed that more than a quarter of Indians listen to podcasts at least once daily.
Another 25% listen to podcasts one or more times per week. Mehta also thinks that there is a massive appetite for podcasts, which are here to stay, at least until something better comes along.
She further notes that live streaming and real-time engagement are interesting areas that Qyuki Digital Media is exploring. Talking about the surge in regional language content, she says, “Our show NEXA Music was purely in English, but now we have introduced regional languages because I think the next growth will come from tier-2 and tier-3 cities.”
Adding to the list, Mehta believes that e-commerce and shoppable content will be huge in the market. The integration of e-commerce with social platforms can make it easier for influencers to promote and sell products directly through their posts.
“Another trend which I think is here to stay is the rise of virtual influencers. From a brand perspective, it is going to be a game-changer because it avoids controversies that could lead to public backlash,” she says.
Presently, Qyuki Digital Media actively integrates AI-driven solutions to enhance its content creation and audience engagement capabilities. Mehta says that the company uses AI primarily to analyse consumer behaviour, optimise content distribution, creation, and personalise the user experience.
Since different target groups might want the same thing served to them in different ways, the company plans to expand its capabilities to create more dynamic and responsive content.
Talking about the plans for 2024, Mehta says the company is exploring AI in music composition and video production. She asserts that there will also be a lot more regional content and expansion in new media formats such as podcasts, web series, and digital magazines to diversify its content portfolio.
“With the best use of AI, we are trying to get smarter for ourselves and our partners, expanding the influencer network across niches and platforms. We are also focussing on international collaborations and looking forward to forging strategic partnerships with global brands and content creators. We want to enhance our analytics and turn out even richer data,” she conveys.