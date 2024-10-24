Tanmay Bhat's dog and driver star in Swiggy Instamart's new feature ad

While celebrities are a common sight in brand ads, Swiggy Instamart has opted for an unexpected approach. Its latest social media campaign features Tanmay Bhat’s dog, ‘Chat’, and his driver, Shankar, rather than traditional actors or influencers. In a whimsical turn of events, the focus shifts to Chat as he utilises Swiggy’s latest feature, incognito mode, to place his orders while Shankar peacefully dozes in the background.

Advertisment



The ad showcases a new platform feature but sparks a curious question: How did Bhat’s dog and driver—probably unknown to those outside his online community—become brand ambassadors?

For netizens, the Swiggy Instamart advertisement's use of Chat and Shankar may appear to be a clear nod to online culture. Bhat's dog, Chat, received his name during the peak of the Covid lockdowns when the comedian was frequently live-streaming.

As the canine used to gaze at the computer screen brimming with affectionate messages, Bhat conducted a poll on social media, and the audience eagerly cast their votes for the name ‘Chat.’

Next, we have Shankar, Bhat's driver, who gained internet fame thanks to the comedian's vlogs. His genuine, relatable personality and effortless connection with Bhat resonated with viewers, making him a fan favourite.

His Instagram account, under the username ‘Shankar OP,’ features a bio that reads “part-time driver, full-time influencer,” and currently has a following of 33.6k users.

This is not the first instance of an individual from the "Tanmay Bhat Universe" achieving recognition. Another frequent participant in Tanmay's vlogs, Naveed Manakkodan, found himself in the spotlight after winning over fans. In a recent vlog, Bhat surprised Naveed by gifting him a car, thanks to a partnership with Spinny, an online platform for used-car sales.

The comedian's vlogs attract a loyal Gen-Z audience, prompting brands to integrate themselves into his content. Furlenco and Urban Company exemplify how brands can effectively utilise their reach through branded content.

Regarded as the “king of content” and “king of the Internet” by his peers, Bhat has been shaping the Indian comedy landscape for over a decade. He was one of the co-founders of All India Bakchod (AIB), a comedy group that started in 2012, together with Gursimran Khamba, Rohan Joshi, and Ashish Shakya.

The comedian has been instrumental in the careers of stand-up stars such as Zakir Khan, while also nurturing newer talents like Aaditya Kulshreshth (aka Kullu) and Piyush Sharma who have emerged from his influence.

At present, his widely-acclaimed "Reaction Videos" series on YouTube is making a significant impact, attracting sponsorships from prominent brands such as Flipkart and iQOO.

Comedian Samay Raina acknowledges Bhat as a significant influence on his streaming journey, which has established him as a key figure in the Indian stand-up scene. Netflix has embraced his well-known reaction video format for its YouTube strategy.

The YouTuber is not only a preferred choice for brands seeking sponsorship opportunities—he is also making significant strides behind the scenes. He established the advertising agency Moonshot alongside his former AIB writer, Deviah Bopanna.

Moonshot quickly gained recognition for crafting innovative campaigns for prominent brands such as Lenskart, CRED, Boldcare, and Swiggy, among others.