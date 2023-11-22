The rise of ‘offbeat influencers’ and what they bring to the table for brands

What comes to mind when someone mentions 'Influencer'? Perhaps an individual residing in one of the bustling metro cities, adorned in the latest designer brands, living a high-profile life, right? However, our Instagram Reel feeds today are often dominated by the echoes of trending one-liners like So Beautiful. So Elegant. Just looking like a Wow or Bhupendra Jogi. A few months ago we were all surrounded by the sounds of Aajao, dikha dunga and who can forget Khaali cooker gas par charadiya which made our lockdowns bearable.