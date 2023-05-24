What are Indian creators doing at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival?

“Dolly, who hails from a small town in Uttarakhand, started out with a blog that focussed on affordable fashion. It went on to strike a chord with millions of Indians, because of her humour and relatability. Her ‘Nainital-to-Cannes’ story is quite inspirational. The Cannes red carpet is known for being the runway for fashion from around the world, and presented a unique opportunity. AJIO came on board to be Dolly’s fashion partner for Cannes. We gave her a bold, fashionable red carpet look. We took the Indian fashion ecosystem to the global stage,” adds the AJIO spokesperson.