"Appliance repairs just the start of video consult, we will extend it across all services": Urban Company’s Abhinav Tyagi

Tyagi foresees two challenges with the new service. “There is a technological challenge to ensure that the diagnosis is accurate. For example, if a washing machine is broken down, it will be difficult to ask the consumer to open it and diagnose it further. Also at times the virtual session may not be accurate enough. When the technician opens it he may realise that other things could have gone wrong. We will continuously push on those limitations and reduce them as we go along. We want to eventually build up a process that can take care of these outlying cases. That's the ongoing work that we have in the next few months,” he adds.