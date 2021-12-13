“It’s these innovations that enable a brand to be ahead of the others”: Bajaj Electricals’ Krishna Raman

Winters are synonymous with water heaters. On those chilly mornings when you don’t feel like pulling yourself out of the comfort of your warm bed, it is only the thought of the hot water gushing out of the geyser that can motivate you. While it is a complete saviour in the cold season, it brings with it two inherent concerns- burning yourself with too hot water and forgetting to switch off the heater after the shower. Bajaj Electricials has found new-age solutions for these age-old concerns through its two new products.