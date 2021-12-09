Now, users can order last-minute personalised gifts from Swiggy

The leading food delivery app’s new feature ‘Swiggy Moments’ will allow users to share customised video and text messages.
Conveying emotions or celebrating loved ones need not be an expensive or taxing affair. Leading food delivery app Swiggy has introduced a new gifting feature on its app for both iOS and Android users.
Launched in Mumbai as a pilot, ‘Swiggy Moments’ features a curated collection of dishes from handpicked brands, which can be instantaneously delivered for last-minute gifting, personalised with a digital message or video greeting. The pilot will expand to Bengaluru, Jaipur and Chandigarh, later this month.
As per Google, global searches for ‘online gift’ increased by 80 per cent in 2020, as compared to 2019. With Swiggy Moments, one can browse through a collection of 50-100 hyperlocally curated bestsellers and must-try gift-worthy dishes to pick and choose from. The new offering includes over 400 top-rated (four-plus rating), marquee and premium resto-brands in Mumbai. These include Theobroma, Royce Chocolates, Le 15, Sweetish House Mafia, La Folie, Bateel, etc.
Speaking on the launch of the pilot, Anuj Rathi, SVP, revenue and growth at Swiggy, said, “There are a lot of casual occasions or last minute moments that people would want to cherish and celebrate. We see a large white space in instant casual gifting. We believe that our new offering, Swiggy Moments, will make food gifting seamless, while creating a remarkable shift in how people approach gifting for casual occasions.”
Swiggy Moments allows the sender of the gift to share a recorded video message or a digital card along with the order. The video/digital greeting can be accessed via a microsite, which will be linked to the text message that the recipient receives. The receiver need not be a Swiggy subscriber or app user.
Swiggy Moments can be accessed via the app in Mumbai by selecting the recipient’s details (location, name and address), choosing the right occasion from the pre-listed options or browsing multiple cuisine and brand collections. Finally, you can pick the suitable gift-worthy food item(s) you want to send as a gift, along with a personalised message.
With Swiggy Moments, users can also explore special food gifting options to commemorate little moments in life. These include helping your loved ones beat the blues of a busy day, pampering someone during their periods, or sending ‘get well soon’ wishes.
