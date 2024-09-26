A guide to navigate the process of the Schengen visa application from India

If you are planning to travel to Europe this year, then you will most likely need to have a Schengen visa to travel. The Schengen Area is a zone in Europe where a total of 29 countries can be visited using a single visa. The process to apply for a Schgngen visa is quite complex but if you have the necessary guidance for the same, you can manage the application process without much hassle.

Therefore, read this blog till the end to learn about the crucial details of the Schengen visa application process.

When should you apply for a Schengen visa?

You should always consider the visa processing time to determine the best time to apply for the same. Generally, the processing time for a Schengen visa is around 2 weeks to 8 weeks. Hence, it is better to apply for this at least 2 to 3 months before your intended travel date. Applying early ensures that you can get enough time to prepare for the interview round, collect the required documents and pass through any delays that might occur in the process.

What are the documents required for a Schengen visa application?

You must know about the required list of documents before opting for a Schengen visa application. The details are discussed as follows:

Standard Schengen visa documents

The general list of documents required in the Schengen visa application are as follows:

Duly filled Schengen visa application form.

A valid Indian Passport with at least two blank pages and 3 months validity of the day of arrival in the Schengen country.

Round trip reservations specify the entry and exit from the Schengen country.

Proof of accommodation.

A travel insurance policy.

Proof of current financial status. (payslips, bank account statements, sponsorship letter, Income Tax Return)

An official marriage certificate, in case of a spouse.

Leave letter from the employer, in case of employed applicants.

No Objection Certificate, in case of students.

Proof of civil status.

Schengen visa documents requirements for minors

If you are legal guardian of a minor who is travelling to a Schengen country with you, the following documents are required in the process:

Birth certificate of the minor applicant.

Duly signed Schengen visa application form by both parents.

Certified copies of the passports of both parents.

In case the minor is travelling alone, a notarised parental authorisation is required duly signed by both parents.

A court order in case one parent has full custody of the minor.

Schengen visa photograph requirements

The photograph requirements for a Schengen visa application are as follows:

Two coloured passport-size photos, not older than 6 months.

Dimensions should be 35mm x 45mm.

80% of the face should take up the image, with no expressions.

The background should be light-coloured and should not match the dress of the applicant.

How to apply for a Schengen visa from India?

Here is a step-by-step breakdown of a Schengen visa application process for Indian applicants that you must keep in mind:

Step 1: Determine the visa type

The first and major step in the process of visa application is to identify the type of visa you need for travelling to a Schengen country. Schengen visas come in different types and you must select the one for you based on the purpose and duration of your visit to the country.

Step 2: Select the embassy or consulate

You need to select the Embassy or Consulate of the Schengen country you are travelling to. In case you are planning to visit multiple Schengen countries, you should select the Embassy of the first Schengen country you will land on.

However, if you are going to visit only one Schengen country, you can simply select the Embassy of the same. Apart from these, in case there are no Embassy or Consulates in the Schengen countries you will be visiting, you can select the Schengen state that represents them for visa matters.

Step 3: Gather the documents

Once you are aware of the type and location, you need to research the required list of documents and gather those along with their scanned copies and photocopies. Missing any document during the application process might lead to its rejection.

Step 4: Initiate the visa application

Now start your Schengen visa application by visiting the official website of the application centre of the Embassy, which represents the Schengen country you are planning to visit. Fill in the Schengen visa application form, providing all the required information and scanned copies of the documents. After previewing, submit the form with the application fees.

Step 5: Attend the visa interview

After submitting the application form, schedule a date to attend the visa interview round. Appear for the interview on the designated date and time.

Step 6: Collect the visa upon approval

You will be notified once your visa application has been processed and approved. You can then collect your passport from the visa centre, where the visa will be affixed to one of the pages of your passport.

How to book a Schengen visa appointment?

Once you submit your Schengen visa application form, you need to opt for a visa interview round for your interview and register biometric details in the following way:

Step 1: Visit the official website of your nearest visa application centre, or connect with them in person.

Step 2: Log in to your account with your credentials and click on the “Schedule Appointment” option.

Step 3: Fill in the required details as asked.

Step 4: Select the date and time for the visa appointment after carefully analysing your availability.

Final words

To sum it up, you can have a smooth Schengen visa application once you have researched the details related to it. Also, if you are looking for friendly advice, buy the best travel insurance plan. It is not only a mandatory requirement to visit the Schengen Area but also positively impacts your visa application.











