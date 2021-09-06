A healthy mix of skill and entertainment – meet online Rummy

The second wave of gaming began when card games picked up popularity.
Decades of online gaming, and we’ve merely begun to scratch its potential. AI-enabled features, visual interface cutting-edge tech advances – who knows what’s about to unfold. The second wave of gaming began when card games picked up popularity. After all, who would have thought that a popular offline game like Rummy would be such a hit on the screens too. It was just a matter of time after people realized how accessible and convenient online rummy is – and boom, it spread like wildfire.
But is it just skill? Entertainment? Strategy? Tactics? Or is it something more? Maybe less?
While these questions are only natural to come up with, especially if you’re a beginner, it’s important to know what the concept of online Rummy is. Popularly enjoyed as a 13-card game, it is played with the objective of winning sequences and sets. There are multiple variations, with slightly differing rules, and one can play practice matches to participate in real-cash rummy tournaments later.
There’s a lot more to the world of online Rummy. Read on.
Online Rummy 101: Here’s everything you need to know -
1) It’s a pure game of skill – Completely based on a set of rules, the game is more about your strategies and learning curve. There are a few players who get the hang of it from the very outset; while some take their time to notice competitors’ strategies and learn from them instead. Online Rummy is supported by The Online Rummy Federation (TORF), a non-profit organization to guide the online rummy industry in their endeavor to provide sustainable and healthy entertainment to players across India
2) Say yes to Strategies! – If you’ve just started playing the game, it’s important for you to realize the importance of making your own strategies. Don’t think you’d succeed without a plan in mind, and the ability to adapt to the game situation. The game revolves around decision-making capabilities, right tactics, and strategies. After all, your moves, style, analysis, and tricks will define you as a player. Shine on!
3) Responsible Gaming – Online Rummy for stakes is meant for entertainment and should be played by people only above 18 years of age. It’s also important to keep a check and balance on hours you’re spending on playing rummy online. Remember, it’s not an escape, it’s just an outlet in times you want to relax.
4) Game face? On! – It’s extremely important to know the rules inside out. For instance, using the joker card wisely. You can create another sequence by using the joker card if you already have a pure sequence! Or else, take another example of you knowing when to drop out of the game If you know you have been dealt a bad hand, drop out, on to the next game!
5) Practice Practice Practice – If it’s rummy, it’s sheer practice and skill. There cannot be enough focus on how this game requires a lot of practice throughout. Even if you’ve been playing for years, you’d realize how every player plays differently – there’s always a scope to learn more and learn better. The catchphrase here? Be a good observer!
While online Rummy is not new anymore, it has its own ways to surprise people with the new features and tournaments coming up almost every day.