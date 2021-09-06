A healthy mix of skill and entertainment – meet online Rummy

There’s a lot more to the world of online Rummy. Read on.

Online Rummy 101: Here’s everything you need to know -

1) It’s a pure game of skill – Completely based on a set of rules, the game is more about your strategies and learning curve. There are a few players who get the hang of it from the very outset; while some take their time to notice competitors’ strategies and learn from them instead. Online Rummy is supported by The Online Rummy Federation (TORF), a non-profit organization to guide the online rummy industry in their endeavor to provide sustainable and healthy entertainment to players across India