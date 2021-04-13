A wobbly ride to success: Mr. Vibhor Varshney

Vibhor Varshney indeed has a tumultuous past that could deter many individuals from finding an anchor in life. The humiliation is brutal to overcome as you have to face your harshest critic every day. He explains," I was dejected by the health issues and its effect on my career. First CA, then CS, all was coming to an end. A shimmer of hope appeared when I stumbled upon the enchanting world of stock market. It piqued my interest and helped me forget my career woes for some time. I worked on improving my stock market skills and worked under a mentor to polish my skills. I had a knack for spreading information and chose to teach novice traders about stocks and introduce a technical approach to stock trading."