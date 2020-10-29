Aamir Khan’s new avatar emphasizes on road safety in Ceat SecuraDrive’s new campaign

While talking about elements of safety, it is essential to have the complete attention of the viewers and that is exactly what Ceat has achieved with their new video campaign. With the concept of a test dummy being heedful about its own safety, it opens the door of why humans can't be more aware and cautious about their safety on the road. This being only a matter of choice, it can drastically bring about significant improvement in reducing road accident fatalities. With the choice thrown open, it is now up to you to be or not be a dummy.