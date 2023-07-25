Adscholars' Creative Studio: Redefining Cricket Advertising

Innovative cricket ads by Adscholars' Creative Studio – game-changers for brands.
The world is gearing up for the much-anticipated 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and advertisers are preparing to embark on a journey like never before. With a colossal audience of over 650 million viewers at their fingertips, brands have a rare and thrilling chance to establish strong brand awareness on the global stage. Adscholars' Creative Studio is here to redefine cricket advertising, transforming it into an art form that captivates fans worldwide. With India hosting the World Cup for a record-breaking fourth time, your brand can shine on the world's grandest sporting spectacle.
Adscholars' game-changing ‘Cricketified’ Rich Media innovation (Powered by Adscholars Creative Studio) has a thrilling cricket game that puts you in the driver's seat. The user is tasked with scoring 22 runs in the last over of a high-stakes match. But here is the twist, this isn't any average game – they have integrated in-ground cheering noises, live commentary, and all the immersive elements to give the REAL feel of being on the cricket field. The excitement doesn't end there! It also offers an irresistible incentive for the ultimate winner. A chance to be the cricket champion and walk away with the latest tech sensatio
Adscholars' Creative Studio empowers to connect with the target audience in the most relevant way. Engage users with exciting rich media games, overlay, video ads, and many more that leave a lasting impact. What sets the game apart is the advanced algorithm running behind the scenes.
Brands have the opportunity to optimize their ROI and reach by placing ads that seamlessly resonate with user-generated content. By crafting compelling stories with visually stunning formats and narratives, brands can make a meaningful impact. Adscholars' suite of products aims to enhance brand presence and recall, offering a competitive edge in advertising effectiveness.
Harshad Wadivkar, Director of Sales, India stated, "Our goal is to capitalize on the large audience's attention to boost campaign performance, enhance engagement rates, and strengthen brand recall. Our offering has the best gaming inventory that provides precise targeting "
The world is watching. With the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 nearing, brands seek to amplify their global presence and Adscholars Creative Studio works alongside you to create a meaningful and memorable presence.