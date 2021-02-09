Amazon’s #BouncingBackTogether campaign talks about resilient Indian sellers

The year 2020 has been one of the most difficult years for almost everyone. When the pandemic brought the whole world to a standstill, the challenges that rose were unimaginable. This situation directly affected and impacted the lives and livelihoods of numerous people, the small business owners being the ones who had to face the major brunt of it. With the fear of being a victim of the pandemic looming and the country being under strict lockdown, it brought about adverse effects on the functioning of several small business owners. As the world reels back to its new normal, there are many who have explored new opportunities to increase the sustainability of their businesses.