Amazon’s new festive film celebrates the spirit of the real Indian sellers

In the film, the brand showcases its various real-life sellers showcasing their work and them getting ready for the festive season. The film starts with a seller’s child creating Diwali greeting cards for family members ahead of the festive time. Inspired by his son, the father, a small-scale seller, too starts to get ready for festivals with products for his customers. The film goes on to introduce various real sellers who can be seen showcasing their business, from electronics, handicrafts, food products, books and gearing up for the festive season.