Ambuja Cements’ #IndiaSalutesSaidpur makes waves across digital

Adding 5 mn Salutes to the jawans of Saidpur.
This Republic Day, Ambuja Cement pays a heartfelt tribute to a little-known village called Saidpur, also known as the village of martyrs. Staying away from the usual chest thumping and overt show of forced patriotism, the film titled #AmbujaSalutesSaidpur takes us to a village where every home has someone serving in the Indian defence forces.
The film truly tugs at heartstrings and gives us a peek into the passion that drives the residents of Saidpur to dedicate their lives in the service of the nation. While many brands use the strategy of telling stories on such occasions, #IndiaSalutesSaidpur takes a real-life premise and brings into spotlight the sacrifices and fervour of the village. The emotions conveyed in the film.
Ayush Paul, V.P. Marketing – Ambuja Cements, said, “Occasions like Republic Day give us an opportunity to bring such inspirational stories to the forefront. The story of Saidpur is worth telling and we’re glad we were able to say it in such a beautiful way. Our brand is more than just cement; we believe in making India stronger. Such stories blend very well with our brand ethos too. Saidpur touched our hearts, and we knew we had to tell this story.”
The film has received an enormous amount of love and praise from the audience as it went viral over the internet. The film has truly taken the digital media by storm.
Moreover, #IndiaSalutesSaidpur was also trending on Twitter as #1 trend in India on 26th January.
The #IndiaSalutesSaidpur film shows that it may not be about piggybacking on a moment, trend, or an occasion. Success of a campaign depends on how well a brand can integrate its philosophy with an interesting story and say it with the right emotions and purpose.
Ambuja Cements continues its trend of showcasing interesting films with unique subjects. Here is a brand that as set high benchmarks in marketing.