Anis Sajan on Danube's IPL 2025 Play with JioStar and the India Opportunity

The Indian Premier League (IPL) remains one of the country’s most-watched sporting events, drawing millions of viewers every season. This year, Danube Properties, a prominent real estate developer based in Dubai, chose to engage with this audience through a partnership with JioStar during IPL 2025. The move reflects a growing trend among UAE businesses to connect with Indian investors, who are increasingly looking at Dubai as a destination for property investment and lifestyle opportunities.

Anis Sajan, vice chairman, Danube Group, UAE, shares insights on the company’s approach to the Indian market, the significance of their IPL association, and how cricket plays a role in his wider vision for the UAE’s sporting and investment landscape.

Interview excerpts

Danube Properties has been one of the most prominent advertisers on Star Sports during TATA IPL 2025. What was the vision behind this partnership and what makes India a key focus market for Danube Properties?

Our vision for India stems from a clear understanding of how deeply connected Indian investors are with Dubai. Over the years, I have seen a sharp rise in Indians looking at the UAE not just as a travel destination, but as a second home and a strong investment avenue. Timing is everything, and the IPL, with its massive emotional and cultural impact, felt like the perfect stage to speak to this audience. “Danube Hai Na” wasn’t just a campaign line--it was our way of saying, we’ve got you covered when it comes to making your dream of owning a property in Dubai a reality.

As one of the leading private developers in UAE, what makes Danube Properties an attractive proposition for Indians planning an investment in the UAE?

At Danube Properties, we’ve always believed in making luxury accessible. That’s why we created our signature 1% monthly payment plan—so people don’t just dream of owning a home, but actually can. Our latest project, Diamondz by Danube, located in Jumeirah Lake Towers, is a true reflection of that philosophy. It’s luxurious, centrally located, and yet financially manageable. And this formula has especially struck a chord with Indian professionals, entrepreneurs, and NRIs who want high-growth, tax-efficient investments with emotional and lifestyle value.

How has partnering with JioStar across top cricket events helped Danube build on this attractive proposition?

Our presence during IPL 2025, especially through our partnership with JioStar--was a breakthrough. It wasn’t just about ads or visibility; it was about connecting emotionally with Indian families. We saw a massive uptick in property inquiries, website traffic, and even physical visits to our showrooms in Dubai from Indian clients. This campaign wasn’t just a media buy, it was a moment where brand and emotion aligned perfectly. And for us, that made all the difference.

You have played a pivotal role in promoting and developing a strong cricket culture in the UAE. Can you tell us a bit about your journey with cricket?

My personal journey with cricket has been nothing short of extraordinary. Cricket isn’t just a sport to me, it’s a way of life. Over the years, I have been fortunate to be part of the sport in many ways. I’ve owned franchises in the Abu Dhabi T10 league--first the Bengal Tigers, then the Delhi Bulls--and I was the first to introduce a longer format version of the game in the UAE through the Danube Test Series. People in the region started calling me “Mr. Cricket,” and I wear that title with pride because it reflects my deep commitment to growing the sport here. My passion naturally merged with my role at Danube, and that’s when I realized: if cricket has the power to unite and move people, why not use it to build trust and inspire them toward smart investment? That’s exactly what we did.