Apply for Bajaj housing finance IPO with one-click

Return on Equity (ROE) of the company in FY 24 stood at 15.2%; in FY 23 it was 14.6%; in FY 22 it was 11.1%. Return on Equity is a measure of the wealth created by the company for its shareholders. It is the ratio of net profit of the company to its total equity capital. A higher ROE means that the company has created more wealth for its shareholders, and vice-versa.