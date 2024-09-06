Apply for Bajaj housing finance IPO with one-click

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Bajaj Housing Finance will open on 9th September, 2024. The IPO will close on 11th September, 2024. Price band of the IPO is Rs 66 - Rs 70 per share. Lot size is 214 shares. Investors can apply in lot size of 214 shares and in multiples thereof. So the minimum number of shares for which you can apply is 214 shares. The minimum investment required for applying for this IPO is Rs 14,980.
Bajaj Housing finance is in the business of providing home loans and commercial property loans to its customers. It is among the largest home loan financing companies in India. It is part of the Bajaj group.
Its gross non-performing assets (NPAs) ratio at the time of filing of its IPO prospectus stood at 0.27%. Its net non-performing assets ratio at the time stood at 0.10%. The company has claimed that its non-performing assets ratio is currently the lowest in the housing finance industry in India. Non-performing assets are loans on which the dues have not been paid for more than 90 days past the due date.
Average size of home loans given by Bajaj Housing Finance currently is Rs 4.6 million or Rs 46 lakhs. 87.5% of home loans given by it are to salaried customers. Total assets under management (loans given) of the company as on 31st March, 2024 stood at Rs 91.3 thousand crore. The company has 215 branches. Total number of employees in the company currently stands at 2,372.
Its profit after tax in FY 24 stood at Rs 1,713 crore. This was a year-on-year (y-o-y) growth of 37% in its net profit, over that in FY 23. Net interest margin of the company currently is around 4.1%. Net interest margin is the difference between the interest that it charges from its borrowers and the interest that it pays on its own borrowings.
Besides home loans, Bajaj Housing Finance gives Loans against property (LAP), commercial property loans and developer loans. But the bulk of its loans have been given to retail home loan customers.
Return on Equity (ROE) of the company in FY 24 stood at 15.2%; in FY 23 it was 14.6%; in FY 22 it was 11.1%. Return on Equity is a measure of the wealth created by the company for its shareholders. It is the ratio of net profit of the company to its total equity capital. A higher ROE means that the company has created more wealth for its shareholders, and vice-versa.
The average interest rate or yield on the loans that are in its portfolio stood at 10.2% in FY 24. In FY 23 it stood at 9.7%. In FY 22 it stood at 8.7%. Leverage used by the company stood at 6.7 times in FY 24; 6.2 times in FY 23; and 7.2 times in FY 22.
