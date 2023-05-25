Beautiful Indians 2023: A night filled with Goodness, entertainment and everything beautiful

Shining stars from different walks of life were appreciated for inspiring people and contributing towards a better future under the ‘People for Good’, ‘Creator for Good’, and ‘Celebs for Good’ categories.
The 2nd edition of ‘Femina and Mamaearth present Beautiful Indians 2023’ was held on May 18, 2023, in Mumbai. The star-studded event honoured individuals from all walks of life who are making this world a better place with their good actions and inspiring stories.
Mamaearth, the purpose-driven FMCG brand has always anchored on the philosophy of ‘Goodness Makes You Beautiful’. The brand believes that beauty is what we do and not how we look. It’s our little good actions that make us beautiful. And to celebrate such beautiful people and their stories, Mamaearth partnered with Femina once again to felicitate beautiful people through the 2nd Season of Femina & Mamaearth Beautiful Indians.
From an inspiring 16-year-old girl Sia Godika, changing lives with each shoe to a 79-year-old GujjuBen, who continues to motivate others through her journey of starting her business at 75 to a genius behind a sanitary napkin recycling system, Ajinkya Dhariya and a very young mental health awareness ambassador, Manvi Tiwari, the event was a testament to the power and beauty of Goodness.
The jury panel included trailblazers, starting from Varun and Ghazal Alagh to Ambika Muttoo, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Kulsum Shadab Wahab, Rasika Dugal, Gauri Sawant and Kiran Verma.
The 'People for Good' category felicitated unsung heroes, including:
● Sia Godika – A teen from Bengaluru changing lives, one shoe at a time
● Urmila Asher (Gujju Ben) – An inspiration to people at the age of 79
● Aabid Surti – Saving the planet, one tap at a time
● Purnota Bahl – she is building a healthy ecosystem for cancer-struck kids
● Dr Madhumitha Gomathinayagam – India’s first transgender HR pro, breaking barriers and building bridges
● Manvi Tiwari - A young college student contributing to the world of psychology
● Ajinkya Dhariya - is the genius behind PadCare, the world’s first automated sanitary napkin processing and recycling system.
'Creators for Good' was in recognition of content creators who have leveraged their reach to bring about change for the better:
● Shaheen Bhatt – She raises her voice to build awareness about mental health
● Flying Beast (YouTuber and commercial pilot Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast, along with wife Ritu Rathee Taneja) – Always soaring high for social activism
● Aakash Ranison – The Climate Optimist
● Gurmeet Choudhary & Debina Bonnerjee – The power duo all about making a difference
● Anurag Dobhal (UK7 Rider) – The man driving the wheels of change
● Dr Ankur Sarin and Dr Jushya Sarin – Both online and offline, the doctors making a visible difference.
In addition to this, the event also gave a shout-out to the celebs who are creating an impact through their actions:
Vicky Kaushal- Man Of The Year
Rani Mukerji - Trailblazer Of The Decade
Vidya Balan - Outstanding Talent (female)
Rajkummar Rao- Outstanding Talent (male)
Sonu Sood- Humanitarian Of The Year
Sania Mirza- Inspiration Of A Generation
Aditya Roy Kapur- Standout Performer Of The Year (male)
Aditi Rao Hydari - Standout Performer Of The Year (female)
Pooja Hegde - Star On The Rise
Arjun Kapoor - Trendsetter Of The Year
Kapil Sharma- Entertainer of the Year
Sanya Malhotra - Promising Performer Of The Year
Vaani Kapoor - Screen Stealer Of The Year
Ghazal Alagh, co-founder and chief innovation officer of Mamaearth, said, “Mamaearth was crafted with the purpose of Goodness inside that translates in acts and deeds that go beyond products. For us, Goodness inside is core to our products and purpose, and we believe in celebrating that in our everyday life. Beautiful Indians is an attempt to celebrate the beauty of goodness, and we chose Femina for this one-of-its-kind initiative as they also celebrate people who are changemakers in the world. We are happy to collaboratively celebrate these wonderful stories of goodness.”
Mamaearth is on a mission to create a world where beauty is measured through one’s good actions and the ‘Beautiful Indians Awards’ is an attempt in the same direction. It’s a platform and a way to celebrate the beauty of Goodness.