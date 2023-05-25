Beautiful Indians 2023: A night filled with Goodness, entertainment and everything beautiful

'Creators for Good' was in recognition of content creators who have leveraged their reach to bring about change for the better:

● Shaheen Bhatt – She raises her voice to build awareness about mental health

● Flying Beast (YouTuber and commercial pilot Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast, along with wife Ritu Rathee Taneja) – Always soaring high for social activism

● Aakash Ranison – The Climate Optimist

● Gurmeet Choudhary & Debina Bonnerjee – The power duo all about making a difference

● Anurag Dobhal (UK7 Rider) – The man driving the wheels of change

● Dr Ankur Sarin and Dr Jushya Sarin – Both online and offline, the doctors making a visible difference.