BIG FM amplifies innovation with a content refresh and AI-powered evolution

BIG FM is embracing a dynamic transformation to stay ahead in radio and digital entertainment. In an exclusive interview, Sunil Kumaran, COO, BIG FM, delves into its recent content refresh, the groundbreaking Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho Season 3, and the role of AI in redefining audience engagement. From inclusivity-driven anthems to influencer marketing, here’s how BIG FM is leading the way in entertainment innovation.

Advertisment

BIG FM recently undertook a major content refresh to resonate with a more contemporary audience. Could you elaborate on this strategic evolution and the impact you foresee?

At BIG FM, we are continuously evolving to stay in tune with the changing audience preferences, leading the way in radio and digital entertainment. Our recent content refresh is a strategic move to connect more deeply with a contemporary, diverse listener base by embracing emerging trends and introducing fresh, relevant themes. This evolution goes beyond keeping up with change; it’s about anticipating what our listeners want next while presenting content that is both entertaining and meaningful. Inspired by our brand ideology of Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho, we aim to challenge the status quo, encourage new ideas and empower our listeners to embrace change. We are certain this shift will strengthen our bond with our audience, inspire fresh perspectives and solidify BIG FM as a platform that leads conversations, fosters inclusivity and brings communities closer together.

Could you walk us through the key offerings which are part of the refresh?

The content refresh at BIG FM is built on four fundamental pillars—Content, Soundscape, Music and Technology—each crafted to deepen our connection with listeners. Our content strategy focuses on delivering engaging and relevant programming that resonates with the audience. Interactive shows, thought-provoking conversations, celebrity collaborations and campaigns are central to this. Our recently launched show Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho Season 3 with Pankaj Tripathi was in line with this refresh. Soundscape plays a crucial role in enhancing the overall listening experience, especially for an audio brand. We’ve embraced innovative audio techniques that captivate and immerse listeners, taking the auditory experience beyond just music and speech. Our RJs are evolving with the changing soundscape, adapting their delivery and programming to keep pace with these advancements.

Music has been carefully curated to reflect the preferences of our listeners whilst staying true to our proposition of bringing timeless classics. Our playlist spans from the iconic hits of the ‘90s to the most-loved millennial songs, offering a dynamic mix to keep the listeners hooked. Technology, driven by AI, helps personalise content delivery, optimise programming and enhance audience interaction. Campaigns like BIG Bingo Cricket, Super Duper Dhamaka and BIG Dhun are prime examples of how we’re leveraging technology to create interactive, engaging experiences.

Furthermore, BIG FM is poised to expand its multimedia approach, ensuring that each show delivers enriched experiences across on-air, on-ground, digital and social platforms. This holistic strategy will allow us to reach audiences through multiple touchpoints, offering a truly immersive entertainment experience.

The latest version of BIG FM's anthem, voiced by Sushant Divgikar, has created quite a buzz. What inspired this collaboration, and how does the anthem reflect the brand's ethos and aspirations?

The collaboration with Sushant Divgikar aka Rani KoHEnur was inspired by a shared vision of celebrating individuality and fostering positive change. BIG FM’s anthem has always been a reflection of our values and this new version builds on that legacy by revamping the original song, giving it a more upbeat, contemporary vibe. Sushant’s unique voice and dynamic energy breathes a new life into the anthem while staying true to its core essence. It embodies the spirit of transformation and encourages audiences to break away from the ordinary. This collaboration brings fresh energy, inviting listeners to embrace different possibilities through music.

The third season of Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho with Pankaj Tripathi is gaining remarkable attention. What makes this season stand out?

This season of Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho shines through with its unique depth and authenticity, led by none other than Pankaj Tripathi in his debut as a host. Known for his distinctive style, Pankaj brings an unmatched relatability to the show, resonating deeply with audiences across all walks of life. This season brings to forefront the evolving perception of masculinity, mental health, societal expectations and the numerous stereotypes that follow. The interactive format of the show encourages listeners to share their stories and perspectives, turning the show into a collective journey of reflection and understanding. For the first time, Pankaj is also seen doing stand up specials as he dwells on the nuances of manhood in modern times, making it both thought-provoking and impactful. Pankaj’s grounded yet compelling presence makes this season a beacon of meaningful change, breaking stereotypes and fostering a space for open and inclusive discussions.

BIG FM also announced the BIG Creators Club platform recently. Can you share more details on that?

BIG Creators Club is a one-of-its-kind platform that connects content creators across diverse categories and locations. It leverages an extensive network to link brands with top-tier influencers, offering discovery and collaboration with both emerging talents and established influencers. The platform has the capacity to connect over 1.5 million influencers across India, offering brands a more personalised and targeted approach to reach their audiences. Featuring over 15 cohort segments and regional insights powered by BIG Ishtory, the platform delivers unique, data-driven solutions that enhance brand visibility and engagement. The BIG Creators Club also promises 4x faster response rates, ensuring seamless and efficient campaign execution. BIG Creator Club helps us provide holistic solutions to our partners and clients who are looking for digital and influencer led narratives for their brands. As the platform continues to grow, we aim to set a new benchmark in influencer marketing, empowering creators and brands to collaborate in impactful ways and drive lasting results.

You have launched the AI based platform BIG Dhun, how is that shaping up and what’s next in the AI space?

The launch of BIG Dhun, our AI-powered platform, has been a game-changer in how we personalise content and enhance listener experiences. By leveraging artificial intelligence, BIG Dhun has been able to tailor songs, recommend content and create dynamic experiences that resonate with individual preferences, allowing us to engage with listeners on a deeper level. The platform has already seen great success in terms of audience engagement and content customisation, making it a valuable tool.

Looking ahead, AI trends such as hyper-personalisation, interactive voice technology and dynamic ad placements are set to redefine the industry further. With the ability to analyse listening habits and moods, AI can deliver even more targeted content, while voice technology will allow real-time interaction between listeners and shows. Additionally, AI-driven advancements like virtual hosts, immersive storytelling and predictive analytics will expand radio’s reach, creating a future that is more engaging, inclusive and innovative.