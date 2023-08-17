Canvas Space: Revolutionising the Creator Economy with Micro-Monetization

To influence India's vibrant creator economy, Vignesh recognises the need for a nuanced strategy tailored to the Indian context. He reveals, "Our approach involves pinpointing niche subcultures, particularly within sectors like audio. Close collaboration with organisations that define these subcultures will serve as a conduit to effectively showcase the potential of micro monetization." This micro-monetization strategy stands as a stark departure from the conventional models of monetization, allowing creators to tap into new revenue streams across various subcultures and create content in text, audio, video and image formats while catering to the evolving preferences of modern audiences.