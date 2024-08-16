Celebrating Changemakers: VIDA’s Commitment to a Sustainable Progress

Commenting on the association with the Tata Mumbai Marathon, Dr Swadesh Srivastava, Chief Business Officer – Emerging Mobility Business Unit (EMBU), Hero MotoCorp, said, “We are excited to be associated with the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2024 as the Official Electric Two-wheeler partner. This collaboration perfectly aligns with our vision to lead the charge toward a more sustainable future. It also reflects our support for the changemakers - runners, volunteers, and communities - who are embracing sustainable choices and inspiring others to do the same. At VIDA, we are not just advocating for a healthier lifestyle but also driving the message that sustainable choices, whether in mobility or personal well-being, can create a lasting impact. Our electric vehicles symbolize a commitment to environmentally conscious solutions, much like how running represents a dedication to sustainability. Mumbai is a vital market for VIDA with its growing inclination towards electric mobility and this event will go a long way in building a deeper connect with customers here.”