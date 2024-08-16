Celebrating Changemakers: VIDA’s Commitment to a Sustainable Progress

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
In a world where every small step forward counts, changemakers are the ones who lead the way. They challenge norms, inspire others, and drive meaningful change. Recognizing this, VIDA, the electric mobility brand from Hero MotoCorp, is celebrating these trailblazers by partnering with the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2024 as the Official Electric Two-wheeler partner. Just as marathons represent the rise of an emerging sport, VIDA is an emerging brand, making this partnership a perfect resonance of shared values. This association is not an isolated endeavor for VIDA but part of a broader strategy that has seen the brand engage with other major marathon events, including the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon and the TCS World10K Bengaluru run.
Commenting on the association with the Tata Mumbai Marathon, Dr Swadesh Srivastava, Chief Business Officer – Emerging Mobility Business Unit (EMBU), Hero MotoCorp, said, “We are excited to be associated with the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2024 as the Official Electric Two-wheeler partner. This collaboration perfectly aligns with our vision to lead the charge toward a more sustainable future. It also reflects our support for the changemakers - runners, volunteers, and communities - who are embracing sustainable choices and inspiring others to do the same. At VIDA, we are not just advocating for a healthier lifestyle but also driving the message that sustainable choices, whether in mobility or personal well-being, can create a lasting impact. Our electric vehicles symbolize a commitment to environmentally conscious solutions, much like how running represents a dedication to sustainability. Mumbai is a vital market for VIDA with its growing inclination towards electric mobility and this event will go a long way in building a deeper connect with customers here.”
Carrying forward Hero MotoCorp’s legacy
Hero MotoCorp is one of the world’s leading corporate promoters of multiple sports and has a long-standing legacy of being a catalyst for positive change. For over two decades now, it has been associated with various disciplines of sports including football, golf, cricket and field hockey, recognizing the profound impact sports can have on transforming lives and communities. With VIDA, the association with marathons is a strategic move to promote sustainable mobility and encourage participants to make environmentally conscious choices. The electric mobility brand of the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters aspires to empower millions of people around the world to create a positive impact on our planet.
Celebrating changemakers
For VIDA, electric vehicles are not just technological marvels but pivotal agents for change that will drive societal transformation in the hands of their customers. These customers are the changemakers, pushing boundaries and driving meaningful change. Their simple acts can help bring about a bigger change. And VIDA finds this spirit of changemakers synergistic with that of marathon runners, who are also constantly pushing themselves to bring change – either through fitness, lifestyle or dedication to a worthy cause. Hence, the partnership with marathons is a reflection of this shared passion to celebrate changemakers and to make way for a greener sustainable future.
Engaging through on-ground activations
VIDA is making its mark by engaging directly with its audience through innovative on-ground activations. At the Bengaluru Marathon, VIDA introduced the "Progress Parade," where a fleet of VIDA V1 electric scooters led the marathon flag-off, a concept the brand plans to replicate at other marathons.
Additionally, VIDA made a strong visual statement by installing a massive mural of Kelvin Kiptum, constructed from 1,197 parts of the VIDA V1 scooter. This installation, honouring the legendary marathoner’s legacy, was strategically placed along the race route, inviting participants to stop for selfies and celebrate their own journey of progress. Another striking installation featured VIDA scooters with wheels transformed into running shoes, conveying the powerful message that riding can be as clean as running.
These activations go beyond mere displays—they are immersive experiences designed to resonate personally with participants, reinforcing VIDA’s commitment to a sustainable future through creativity and innovation.
Inspiring a sustainable journey
VIDA’s journey is about more than just mobility; it’s about inspiring others to take steps—no matter how small—towards a sustainable future. By celebrating changemakers and engaging with communities, VIDA is leading the way, proving that progress is a marathon, not a sprint.