Chapter 8 of becoming the pioneers of the game

Pentableu – 8 years stronger!
"Growing beyond the Bleu with you!" for 8 years now and a lot more to come. Time flies, it really does but we did count hard on each day when it came to working hard. This journey was such an amazing ride, we went through all the highs and lows. Throughout the ride, our team was our biggest support, they made sure that the journey was safe and made it a lot more fun. The bonding that we have with the team signifies our strength.
"The time that I spend in my office, feels the best", says one of our employees. And from our side, we've always made sure to take care of them, be it giving salaries on time or helping them when the workload is heavy. "They are not our boss, they are our leaders" is the line that we always hear from our teammates.
A small dream of starting something of our own has now flourished into something huge and looking at this makes us feel so proud! We've always made sure that we go slow but we take the right steps. As Tarun Nainani, one of our founders says, "Rabbit ki tarah bhaagna thodi hai, aaram se karna hai sab, bas sahi karna hai" and this very spirit has brought us to this level where we are competing with the topmost advertising agencies.
Crafting stories, successful campaigns, endless brainstorming, and all the sleepless nights are all worth it when we see us working with all the leading brands in the industry.
"Roz kuch challenging karne main kitna maza aata hai na" as Surabhi Raghavan, one of our founders says. This is the one line that helps us move and grow every single day. Every new task gives us a kick like no other caffeine. When we absolutely love doing something, we are always ready for the challenges that come with it.
Together, we fought, we failed, tried, we succeeded, and most importantly, we grew. We made memories, we made a strong team, we tried exploring every category possible rather than restricted to niches, and we learned how baby steps can take you to heights that no one can ever imagine.
What is the one thing that comes to your head when you see the word Pentableu? Without missing a beat, Pratik Chhadwa, the co-founder replied, "SUCCESS". Many said it wouldn't last. They said the advertising world was too brutal. Well, here we are - eight years strong.
The pride that we carry within us of growing this huge helps us look higher into the sky and grow beyond it. Thanks to our clients for always trusting in us and our relentless creative efforts. We're ready to grow higher, conquer the topmost positions in the industry, and craft more of the best tales. Cheers to many more years of success and memories together!