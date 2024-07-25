Chapter 8 of becoming the pioneers of the game

"Growing beyond the Bleu with you!" for 8 years now and a lot more to come. Time flies, it really does but we did count hard on each day when it came to working hard. This journey was such an amazing ride, we went through all the highs and lows. Throughout the ride, our team was our biggest support, they made sure that the journey was safe and made it a lot more fun. The bonding that we have with the team signifies our strength.