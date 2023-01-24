CTV in India – A scale not proportionate to the hype

9 out of 10 HD homes watch sports on HD channels

Sports viewership on HD TV is massive with 9 out of ten 10 HD TV homes watching sports on HD channels. This exhibits the choice of sports fan seeking the very best viewing experience via HD channels. A Kantar research showed that nearly two thirds of sports viewers preferred HD channels due to better audio/video quality as compared to CTV. Half of sports viewers on HD channels also cited easier navigation and absence of lag/delay which further illustrated the superior viewing experience perceived relative to CTV. The decision to watch live sports on CTV isn’t influenced by preference but a tendency to utilize existing OTT subscription. Pay TV has retained its status as the most preferred platform for watching live sporting content even in developed markets with high penetration of paid OTT platforms such as U.S. The Super Bowl, which is a megaevent in the US witnessed 9x higher viewership on TV as opposed to digital, showcasing that when it comes to consumption of live sports, TV is the way to go for viewers.