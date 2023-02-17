Dive into India’s rich heritage and culture with ‘Arth- A Culture Fest’ slated from 24-26 February 2023 in Delhi

Speaking about the festival, Shreyasi Goenka, Founder, Arth – A Culture Fest and Co-Director, Saath Saath Arts Foundation said, “Through Arth, our constant effort has always been to reconnect the youth with the rich, cultural stories of India and rediscover the Indic roots, that help them revisit the rich heritage of this beautiful country. We at Arth want to honour and celebrate the various unique aspects that distinguish India from the rest of the world. This year, we have an incredible line-up of industry stalwarts coming together to discuss what gives India her true meaning in the new edition of Arth, which is on the ground after two years with the best of conversations, music, art and all things Indian!”