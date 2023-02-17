Dive into India’s rich heritage and culture with ‘Arth- A Culture Fest’ slated from 24-26 February 2023 in Delhi

This February, ‘Arth - A Culture Fest’ returns on-ground to celebrate Indian culture, heritage, literature, and art in Delhi at Sunder Nursery.
Arth - A Culture Fest, India's one-of-a-kind cultural festival, returns on-ground after two years, even bigger and better. Arth celebrates all aspects of Indian culture, heritage, history, literature, music, dance, art and much more by bringing together a diverse group of veterans and performers who have put Indic narratives on the map around the world. This edition of Arth is slated from 24th-26th February at Sunder Nursery in Delhi, which is also a 16th-century heritage park and a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Staying true to its core, the new edition of Arth - A Cultural Fest will take you on an odyssey through India's rich heritage - an all-encompassing confluence of societies, faiths, customs, and traditions. Expect conversations and panel discussions from speakers like Honourable Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Singh Thakur, Honourable Minister for women and child development minority affairs Smriti Irani , Barkha Dutt, J Sai Deepak, Kabir Bedi, Manoj Bajpayee, Prakash Raj, R Jaganathan, Sanjeev Sanyal, Smita Prakash, Vivek Agnihotri and more who are some of the country's most celebrated and respected scholars, intellectuals, journalists, authors, performers, artists, and dignitaries. In addition, the fest have engaging performances by Begum Parween Sultana, Javed Ali, Kutle Khan, Manav Kaul, to name a few. Arth will also host workshops ranging from Indian arts to a curated expo focusing on Indian crafts and an elaborate food flea like ‘Panel Discussions at Arth, Performances at Arth, Children at Arth, Food at Arth, Workshops at Arth and Art at Arth’.
Speaking about the festival, Shreyasi Goenka, Founder, Arth – A Culture Fest and Co-Director, Saath Saath Arts Foundation said, “Through Arth, our constant effort has always been to reconnect the youth with the rich, cultural stories of India and rediscover the Indic roots, that help them revisit the rich heritage of this beautiful country. We at Arth want to honour and celebrate the various unique aspects that distinguish India from the rest of the world. This year, we have an incredible line-up of industry stalwarts coming together to discuss what gives India her true meaning in the new edition of Arth, which is on the ground after two years with the best of conversations, music, art and all things Indian!”
Sharing his thoughts, Vikram Sampath, Festival Director, Arth – A Culture Fest, Author and Historian said, “We have returned with a magnificent celebration of India and her stories two years after the pandemic, at Sunder Nursery which is of such historic significance. Arth - A Culture Fest, has truly been a celebration of India's diverse heritage and culture and every year we strive to make it bigger and better. This year, Arth is back with a promise to highlight everything that has India in its core. In this specially curated new edition of the fest, viewers can count on brilliant discussions by renowned personalities and engaging performances that represent India on a global platform.”
Also commenting on the comeback of Arth, a Zee Live spokesperson said, “This February is extra special as Arth - A Culture Fest, returns on-ground as we enter into the fifth year of the festival. This edition like every year, will celebrate Indian culture at its absolute glory and we've upped the ante on the festivities and experience. Keeping this milestone in mind, the attendees will be able to experience and enjoy several engaging and insightful panel discussions featuring experts, industry veterans, and entertainers amongst others. We at ZEE, we stay committed to delivering on our promise of entertaining and connecting with our audiences in novel ways with yet another edition of Arth.”