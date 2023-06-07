Ecultify celebrates five incredible years of innovation and growth

In the realm of children’s entertainment, they took a giant leap by partnering with Nickelodeon to orchestrate India's first-ever Metaverse concert for kids. This project not only resonated with the young audience but also exemplified Ecultify’s proficiency in leveraging cutting-edge technology Winning two gold awards for this campaign.

Paytm Money, one of their key collaborations, gave rise to one of the largest fintech YouTube IPs - 'Paytm Money Talks.' This collaboration reinforced Ecultify's promise to deliver powerful, impact-driven campaigns that help their clients engage audiences and deliver measurable results.