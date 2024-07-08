Flipkart Gets People ‘Peeling’ Excited for CMF Phone 1 Launch with a Quirky Campaign

When customers ordered groceries from Flipkart, they received the CMF Orange. What seemed like an ordinary orange turned out to be a cleverly disguised surprise - when peeled, the orange revealed vibrant blue segments and peeling further uncovered the announcement of CMF Phone 1’s key feature: interchangeable back covers. This clever use of an orange not only highlights the phone's unique feature but also adds an element of surprise and delight to the grocery shopping experience. Consumers had the chance to win the CMF Phone 1 by sharing how the different colors of the orange matched their unique moods on social media, further amplifying the campaign's reach and engagement.