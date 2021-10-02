Flipkart launches India’s first and largest commerce content initiative - The Big Billion Day Dhamaal

The festive season in India isn’t grandiose or special if you haven’t saved money throughout the year just to avail the best deals available during this time. From mobile phones to electronic gadgets to home décor to apparel, the sale and purchase remain all-time-high for most of the categories – with both the customers and brands willing to go the extra mile. But due to the ongoing pandemic, the shopping experience has undergone a paradigm shift. The rapid increase in the online seller has lead to a plethora of new products and options for the customers. Because why step out if you can get your desired product delivered – at your doorstep!