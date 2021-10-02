Flipkart launches India’s first and largest commerce content initiative - The Big Billion Day Dhamaal

A part of The Big Billion Day Sale, through the initiative, shoppers can watch shows with top celebrities, comedians and influences - as they explore and buy products.
The festive season in India isn’t grandiose or special if you haven’t saved money throughout the year just to avail the best deals available during this time. From mobile phones to electronic gadgets to home décor to apparel, the sale and purchase remain all-time-high for most of the categories – with both the customers and brands willing to go the extra mile. But due to the ongoing pandemic, the shopping experience has undergone a paradigm shift. The rapid increase in the online seller has lead to a plethora of new products and options for the customers. Because why step out if you can get your desired product delivered – at your doorstep!
And just like every year, one of India’s largest ecommerce platforms Flipkart has returned with its annual Big Billion Days, from Oct 3 to Oct 10. But again, just like every other year, not just the products but also the experience that Flipkart promises has manifolded. This time, Flipkart has launched live commerce with The Big Billion Day Dhamaal – India’s first and largest commerce content initiative.
Nandita Sinha, vice president, customer growth media and engagement, Flipkart, said, "We are very excited to launch our foray into live commerce with a shoppertainment program, The Big Billion Dhamaal, this festive season. This is a big step for us as we continue to revolutionise the future of shopping in India. It will not only allow us to educate the customers about the diverse offerings on Flipkart but will also allow us to engage more deeply with them through a completely interactive show."
The initiative includes an hour of daily live content on the Flipkart app with top celebrities, comedians and influences. It will be hosted by Raghav Juyal, featuring Shibani Dandekar, Rannvijay Singha, Rohan Joshi, Tech Burner, Abish Matthew, Tech unboxing, Beebom, Techno Ruhez, Varun Verma, Tech Bar and many more.
This gives the viewers a unique chance to watch their favourite celebrities and influencers play games like spin the wheel, what’s in the box, blind unboxing, etc, while they shop for their favourite products. The celebrities will also showcase their own favourite products and the shoppers also get a chance to win thousands of prizes by participating in the quizzes during the shows.
This initiative which amalgamates the shopping experience with entertainment is indeed a novel approach by Flipkart. The Big Billion Days Sale is anyway expected to draw massive attention just like its earlier editions. But with The Big Billion Day Dhamaal initiative, Flipkart has offered its shoppers the perfect combo of engagement via live content from their favourite celebrity and influences with their massive and diverse product portfolios. Moreover, with customers preferring online purchases due to the pandemic, the demands for key categories would be historic highs. Also, it would be interesting to see the new categories that the customers explore this festive season.
Grab the best deals on categories (client to suggest bestselling categories) at the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale from October 3 – 10, 2021 on the Flipkart website and app.