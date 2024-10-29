Flipkart’s new ‘ADd TO BRAG!’ campaign makes Diwali shopping a social media affair

This Diwali, Flipkart is adding an extra sparkle to the shopping experience with its innovative ADd TO BRAG campaign, encouraging customers to flaunt their festive buys in a fun and memorable way. Tapping into the excitement of sharing new purchases, ADd TO BRAG turns regular Diwali shopping into a chance to create personalised ads featuring the shopper, which can be targeted to appear on your friends' social media feeds.

Advertisment

The campaign not only celebrates the joy of gifting but also brings a playful aspect to Flipkart’s Big Diwali Sale, making it a unique experience for users.

How ‘ADd TO BRAG’ Works

Get ready to shine this Diwali with Flipkart’s fabulous ADd TO BRAG feature! The process is as simple as it is engaging. Once you’ve made a purchase, just click on the ADd TO BRAG banner on your order confirmation page. Next, pick the product you want to flaunt and add a cheeky message for your friends. Then, enter the contact details of your friends, upload your photo, and voilà! Your personalised ad is ready to steal the spotlight. Styled to look like an official Flipkart promotion, this ad will pop up on your friend’s social feed, with you as the star, showing off your latest purchase in all its glory!

The genius behind ADd TO BRAG is to sprinkle a little friendly fun into the Diwali season, where sharing gifts and purchases is the name of the game. Flipkart has tapped into this spirit, allowing customers to celebrate not just their exciting buys but also to give their friends a playful tease, creating just a hint of envy among them! This campaign is all about crafting memorable moments and sparking conversations around the festive shopping experience, transforming the traditional act of shopping into a personal, interactive event.

To amp up the fun, Flipkart has launched a series of quirky ads featuring ‘Pankaj,’ who’s on a mission to make his latest Flipkart purchases the talk of the town. These amusing ads showcase Pankaj in all sorts of hilarious situations as he goes above and beyond to show off his new watch, sneakers, headphones, and kurta.

His comedic antics add a relatable charm, proving that a little bragging—especially during Diwali—is all part of the festive fun. With ADd TO BRAG, Flipkart empowers its customers to showcase their purchases in a playful way—much smoother than Pankaj’s rather clumsy attempts!

Flipkart’s Big Diwali Sale 2024

Flipkart’s Big Diwali Sale 2024 is live, making it the perfect time for your Dhanteras and Diwali shopping! Enjoy up to 60-80% off on trendy fashion items, from stylish jeans to chic shoes, so you can elevate your festive wardrobe without breaking the bank. Electronics and appliances are also heavily discounted, like TVs, gadgets, and other tech essentials. Plus, there’s an opportunity to refresh your home with unbeatable prices on furnishings and appliances, ensuring your space is ready for the celebrations.

With ADd TO BRAG and its Big Diwali Sale, Flipkart combines festive shopping with the excitement of sharing, making this Diwali season all about joy, great deals, and a touch of friendly boasting.