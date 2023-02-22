From Startup to Success: Leo9 Studio | Designing & Branding Agency That Deliver Results

Leo9 Studio, the award-winning design agency, has successfully helped numerous clients grow their brands through their unique and frictionless design process. Leo9 Studio is the only design agency that offers genuine growth by providing comprehensive design solutions, including web design, branding, and app design.
Recently, Voice AI startup Skit has partnered with Leo9 Studio to bring their vision to life. Leo9 Studio provided Skit.ai with a rebranding solution that resulted in a unique and modern brand that is easy to remember. With Leo9 Studio's expertise and support, Skit.ai successfully raised $23 Million to fuel its US expansion plans. The Skit.ai team loved the design and expressed their satisfaction with the final result, which was a true representation of their brand's value and vision.
Leo9 Studio partnered with SolarSquare, a rapidly growing startup that required branding and marketing solutions. The creative team at Leo9 Studio put in countless hours to craft a website that perfectly reflected SolarSquare's values and goals. The outcome was a sleek website that features an intuitive user interface, providing visitors with an engaging and satisfying experience. SolarSquare recently announced their success in raising Rs 100 Cr in Series A funding, led by Elevation Capital and Lowercarbon, as reported by YourStory Magazine.
Bullspree, a startup that required a branding solution along with a website, and an app UI/UX design, chose Leo9 Studio to bring their vision to life. Leo9 Studio's design solutions helped Bullspree raise $1 Million in seed funding. The design's unique and modern look and feel caught the attention of potential investors, and they were impressed with the new brand identity.
Leo9 Studio's frictionless design process is unique, as designers and developers work together to ensure each project is a success. The team consists of Designers, Strategists, Marketers, and Developers, who work together to bring out the best in each project.
"Here at Leo9 Studio, we believe in delivering more than just stunning designs - we aim to drive growth and create new possibilities for our clients. With Skit.ai, SolarSquare, Bullspree, and countless other success stories, we're proud to showcase our unwavering dedication to our clients' triumph. Our CXO, Mr. Jugal Shah, shared that he and the team feel privileged to work alongside such inspiring brands and bring their unique visions to life."
Leo9 Studio | UI UX Designing & Branding Agency has been recognized by reputed publishers like The Manifest, Awwwards, Clutch, DesignRush, and many more. If you want your brand to be recognized and to achieve genuine growth, Leo9 Studio is the ultimate design solution for you