Harnessing the power of cognitive diversity in the workplace

Here are some ways in which cognitive ability assessments help build a better workplace:

Better problem-solving

Cognitive diversity helps introduce fresh perspectives and ideas. This is because when individuals work together, they build and improve solutions proposed by others, leading to valuable outcomes.

Harvard Business Review experimented and found that teams that have a high deviation from the standard perspective and are cognitively diverse, solve a problem more quickly than non-diverse teams.

Improved decision-making

A diverse group brings a broader range of perspectives and options to the discussion. Teams containing individuals with different mental processes provide managers with a variety of strengths, allowing them to make better decisions. These teams can consider multiple viable solutions and weigh the pros and cons of the suggestions before deciding. This reduces the risk of groupthink, where everyone follows the favored opinion.

Increased creativity

The more diverse a team's experiences and backgrounds are, the greater the chance of creativity. And creativity leads to the development of new products, processes, and services.

Deloitte finds that cognitive diversity enhances innovation by 20% and reduces risks by 30%, leading to better business outcomes and smoother decision-making.

Better performance

Harvard Business Review states a strong positive correlation exists between cognitive diversity and performance, with higher cognitive diversity leading to higher performance.