How Quintype's Ahead empowers digital publishers to deliver better content experiences

It isn't fair that publishers have to go through the coding hills, extended discussions with developers that end in compromises. They have made building and managing websites easy for all. The all-new product, Page Builder is a friendly tool for all publishers out there who want to customize their page. Adding a section or changing out the arrangement of elements has been brought to your dashboards. Quintype provides templates that are widely successful in the market and used by national dailies. They have loaded up on creative elements that publishers can play around with. It has brought the flexibility and control publishers have long desired.