How Surespace is becoming the go-to agency when you speak of Amazon and Shopify!

If you ask any D2C brand if they have heard of Surespace, the first thing that springs to mind is Performance. Surespace began in 2018 as an offline launch partner for emerging D2C brands, and has since evolved to work with India's largest consumer brands, scaling brands omnichannel across Marketplaces, D2C, and offline retail.
Because of the enormous amount of data knowledge across brands and marketplaces, they have been early in recognising trends while working with similar brands throughout the consumer landscape.
"Performance is at the heart of what we do. Handling a number of similar consumer brands across different sizes and sectors help us offer insights that help founders/startups avoid expensive mistakes while scaling. To me, we are the country’s top agency when it comes to Amazon advertising. We have built our team to scale D2C brands from Day 1” - Suraj Krishnan, Founder, Surespace Media.
Their main differentiator is that every one of their brands has a category bestseller on Amazon. Surespace, based out of Chennai, is one of India's very few omnichannel advertising/marketing partners for D2C firms, having worked with notable brands such as Ather, Dunzo, Cothas Coffee, Unibic, Eyetex, Manna Foods, Origin Nutrition and others. They have seen the ups and downs of the market, through COVID, through recessions, and yet have delivered consistent Y-o-Y growth for their brands.
Uncovering the secret of their >90% brand retention rate.
Everything is done in-house, from content to production to packaging to content to advertising at Surespace.
"When a brand comes to us, they don't have the hassle of working with 7-8 different partners for content, ads, social media, marketplaces, etc. We work closely with the founders and we are able to deliver across all verticals that is greatly appreciated by the founders and the team” - Deepali Jhunjhunwala, COO.
Surespace has a diverse background in the D2C ecosystem, with a focus on Amazon advertising and D2C performance marketing (Shopify/Woocommerce, etc). They have worked with over 1500 influencers and celebrities, in building top of mind awareness, and attribute their success in D2C brand-building to focusing on quality of content over quantity.
Surespace also offers an extraordinary offline presence, with its own bus shelters and access to 80% of OOH media across the country. Their key forte is being able to leverage data from offline channels to scale online, pin-code wise and vice versa. Recent accomplishments include organising a multi-city campaign for Ather's new showroom debuts, launching and scaling new D2C brands nationally and internationally, and scaling three new-age brands to seven figures in a span of 6 months.
They have also assisted every one of their brands in scaling on marketplaces and Amazon, and are one of the few agencies who can boast a ROAS>10 on Amazon for several of their brands.
“It’s important that we keep innovating and testing. Only when we as an agency and a brand try, test and learn, can we offer valuable insights for the brands we work with. We have a lot of interesting plans ahead, and we can't wait to announce them very soon” - Ramya Sekar, Head of eCommerce.
Surespace is also looking to enter the brand and technology space. Year after year, they have continued to innovate, adding something new to their repertory. FY2023 was their biggest year so far, and they look like they are only getting started.