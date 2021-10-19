Hyundai scores many firsts in landmark partnership with Spotify India

To tap into this influential audience and reach them when they are at their most engaged in an environment that is personal and authentic, Hyundai partnered with Spotify India to sponsor Discover Weekly locally. By placing a brand message at the center of music and popular culture, Hyundai demonstrated to its audience that the Hyundai i20 N Line is the best fit for consumers’ life and lifestyle. Using mobile overlay and Spotify India’s Audio Everywhere solution, Hyundai was able to tap into the “discovery” mindset of listeners with customized in-playlist messaging, thus driving action to know more about the car and to experience it.